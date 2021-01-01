Live Blog

AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings - Follow LIVE action in real time

India's Bengaluru FC take on Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings in their second match of the AFC Cup 2021 in Maldives...

Kings forced to defend

2021-08-21T11:11:17Z

Bengaluru are faring far better going ahead in this matchup. Farooq and Bidya combining well but the former's shot blocked by Topu Barman. It won't be easy to contain the Bangladeshi side for long, though. Fortunate enough for the last attack being stopped by the off-side flag as it was a nice diagonal ball by Jonathan Fernandes in the Bengaluru box.

Bengaluru need to better up in attack

2021-08-21T11:05:00Z

They had a torrid time against ATK Mohun Bagan

The Blues have started on the back foot so far having to defend a few advances at their goal. A mispass by a Kings' player was at hand but not much that Bidyashagar could do to find Cleiton in the middle as the cross didn't have the right direction.

Bengaluru's attack was left wanting in the ATK Mohun Bagan defeat. Sunil Chhetri was virtually absent on the evening before being replaced by Leon Augustine. Udanta Singh, too, looked off colour. It will be crucial for the Chhetri-Cleiton Silva partnership in attack to click in the penultimate game in the group stage.

KICK-OFF

2021-08-21T11:01:57Z

Bengaluru in their more familiar blue kit

Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men need a win against the formidable Bangladesh Premier League champions who have scored as many as 67 goals in all competitions this season, with names such as Raul Becerra, Jonathan Fernandes, Khaled Shafiei and Robinho (on loan from Fluminense) to look out for.

A known name in the opposition's dugout

2021-08-21T10:58:37Z

The name is Oscar Bruzon

Oscar Bruzon, the former head coach of Sporting Clube de Goa and later assistant at Mumbai City in the ISL, is the head coach at Bashundhara Kings and he has made no changes from the 2-0 win over Maziya on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings

2021-08-21T09:21:14Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's Live blog of today's AFC Cup 2021 group stage clash between Bengaluru FC and Bashundhara Kings.