Maziya S&RC 2-6 Bengaluru FC: The Blues end campaign on a high

Full-time: Maziya S&RC 2-6 Bengaluru FC
2021-08-24T17:51:24Z
Bengaluru FC ended their campaign at the AFC Cup on a high as they thrashed Maziya S&RC 6-2 in their final Group D encounter at the Maldives National Football stadium on Tuesday.
It turned out to be a goal fest at Male as the Blues scored in the first-half through Udanta Singh (6th minute), Cleiton Silva (19') and Leon Augustine (35'). A goal from substitutes Sivasakthi Narayan (70') and brace from Bidyashagar Singh (85', 90+2') in the second-half helped BFC complete a dominating performance.
Hamza Mohamed (67') and Asadhulla Abdulla (82') were, meanwhile, on target for the green boys.
It turned out to be a goal fest at Male as the Blues scored in the first-half through Udanta Singh (6th minute), Cleiton Silva (19') and Leon Augustine (35'). A goal from substitutes Sivasakthi Narayan (70') and brace from Bidyashagar Singh (85', 90+2') in the second-half helped BFC complete a dominating performance.
Hamza Mohamed (67') and Asadhulla Abdulla (82') were, meanwhile, on target for the green boys.
90+1' - Bidyashagar scores his second
2021-08-24T17:49:23Z
Bidyashagar Singh scores a brace!
Udanta Singh serves a well-timed pass to find Bidyashagar Singh on the left flank who makes no mistake to lob the ball at the back of the net.
85' - GOAL!
2021-08-24T17:42:32Z
Bidyashagar Singh scores his first in the blues jersey!
Udanta Singh, takes his time, from the centre of outside the box to find Bidyashagar on the left flank who takes a touch and then hits the ball at the back of the net.
Udanta Singh, takes his time, from the centre of outside the box to find Bidyashagar on the left flank who takes a touch and then hits the ball at the back of the net.
81' - GOAL!
2021-08-24T17:39:24Z
Maziya S&RC find the back of net for the second time!
The Blues had pushed plenty of men forward to stretch their lead but that costs them heavily as Hamza Mohamed makes a brillian run down the left flank and finds Asadullah, through the cross, who makes no mistake to slot the ball at the back of net.
The Blues had pushed plenty of men forward to stretch their lead but that costs them heavily as Hamza Mohamed makes a brillian run down the left flank and finds Asadullah, through the cross, who makes no mistake to slot the ball at the back of net.
76' - Chance
2021-08-24T17:33:48Z
Better intent from Maziya S&RC as Takashi Odawara cuts past the BFC defender from the left flank, inside the box, and the pulls the trigger but Sandhu dives to his left to save the attempt on target
70' - GOAL!
2021-08-24T17:28:52Z
Sivasakthi restores three-goal lead for BFC!
Udanta Singh makes a brilliant run down the right flank and then crosses the ball inside the box to find Sivasakthi, who smashes the ball at the back of the net, on his second attempt.
Udanta Singh makes a brilliant run down the right flank and then crosses the ball inside the box to find Sivasakthi, who smashes the ball at the back of the net, on his second attempt.
67' - GOAL!
2021-08-24T17:25:08Z
Hamza Mohamed pulls one back back for Maziya S&RC!
Mohamed receives the ball on the left flank after a brilliant run as he takes a powerful shot which goes past Gurpreet Singh Sandu to find the far corner
Mohamed receives the ball on the left flank after a brilliant run as he takes a powerful shot which goes past Gurpreet Singh Sandu to find the far corner
60' - Substitution for BFC!
2021-08-24T17:18:00Z
Leon Augustine OFF, Siva Shakti IN
56' - Good spell of play from Maziya
2021-08-24T17:14:09Z
A good spell of play from Maziya S&RC as they rotate the ball around the BFC box. Odawara, then, looks to find Cornelius to his left through a bullet kick but it goes out for a goal kick. Better intent from the green boys!
50' - Substitution for BFC!
2021-08-24T17:08:36Z
Suresh Singh Wangjam OFF, Ajay Chhetri IN; Cleiton Silva OFF, Biyashagar Singh IN
48' - Corner for BFC
2021-08-24T17:04:56Z
Pratik plays a long ball inside the box but Ahmad Abdulla, anxiously, heads it behind for a corner.
The corner for BFC, however, is wasted as the Maziya S&RC does well to glove it and keep the threat away.
The corner for BFC, however, is wasted as the Maziya S&RC does well to glove it and keep the threat away.
Second-half gets underway
2021-08-24T17:02:30Z
The Blues get the ball rolling in second-half
Half-time
2021-08-24T16:49:16Z
Bengaluru FC in a comfortbale position at half-time with 3-0 lead against Maziya S&RC.
45' - Free-kick for Maziya S&RC
2021-08-24T16:45:51Z
Free-kick for Maziya S&RC at the edge of the box. Suresh Singh Wangjam, meanwhile, has been waved a yellow card for pushing out one of the players.
Hamza Mohamed keeps the free-kick low, going past the wall, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu does well to gather it in the goals. And referee blows the whistle for half-time.
Hamza Mohamed keeps the free-kick low, going past the wall, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu does well to gather it in the goals. And referee blows the whistle for half-time.
35' - GOAL!
2021-08-24T16:36:12Z
Leon scores the third for BFC!
Leon makes a brilliant run from right flank, he has got support inside the box in centre, but goes for the goal all by his own and easily finds the back of the net. Sloppy defending from Maziya S&RC continues.
Leon makes a brilliant run from right flank, he has got support inside the box in centre, but goes for the goal all by his own and easily finds the back of the net. Sloppy defending from Maziya S&RC continues.
33' - Substitution in goals!
2021-08-24T16:34:46Z
Maziya S&RC goalkeeper Hussain has strechered out following the injury as Mirzokhid wil come on in place of him
32' - Maziya S&RC goalkeeper needs medical attention
2021-08-24T16:32:48Z
Maziya S&RC goalkeeper Hussain looks to have pulled up a muscle, he is struggling to move inside the box, as he gets medical treatment and the play has been stopped
25' - Double-save!
2021-08-24T16:26:36Z
Jayesh Rane runs into space just outside the box and pulls the trigger but Hussain dives to his left to keep the ball away which falls for Leon, who takes a shot, but the Maziya S&RC goalkeeper does well to punch it away once again
18' - GOAL!
2021-08-24T16:20:43Z
Cleiton Silva puts the Blues further in front!
A dramatic howler from the Maziya S&RC goalkeeper Hussain as he fails to judge the ball directed inside the box which allows Cleiton Silva to close in on him and hit the ball at the back of net
16' - Brilliant cross from Cornelius
2021-08-24T16:17:39Z
Corneliuss delivers a brilliant cross from the left flank after a throw in but it is a bit too heavy for his target-man inside the box
12' - Chance
2021-08-24T16:12:36Z
Brilliant inter-play from Bengaluru FC from the right flank again as a brilliant low-cross is delivered for Udanta Singh inside the box but he fails to reach to it as the ball goes out for a goal kick
6' - GOAL!
2021-08-24T16:06:17Z
Udanta Singh breaks the deadlock early for the BFC!
Sarthak delivers an inch-perfect cross inside the box from right flank which is met with an equally perfect header from Udanta Singh to find the back of the net.
3' - Bengaluru FC playing the waiting game
2021-08-24T16:04:15Z
Bengaluru FC keeping the ball, building patiently, looking to attack through long balls early on
Kick-off
2021-08-24T16:00:18Z
Cornelius gets the ball rolling for Maziya S&RC!
Pride at stake
2021-08-24T15:33:41Z
Bengaluru FC anad Maziya S&RC are out of contention to qualify for the knockout stage. But both sides will play for their pride today and look to end their campaign on a high. The Blues are still winlesss at the AFC Cup as they were beaten by familiar foes ATK Mohun Bagan and registered a draw against Bangladesh Premier League champions Basundhara Kings.
Maziya S&RC line-up in
2021-08-24T15:32:32Z
Maziya XI: Hussain (GK), Shifaz (C), Ahmed Abdulla, Pozo, Amdhan, Takashi Odawara, Aisam Ibrahim, Nihan, Hampu, Ibrahim Mahudee, Cornelius
Chhetri to start from bench for BFC
2021-08-24T15:30:19Z
BFC XI: Gurpreet (GK) (C); Roshan, Alan, Pratik, Sarthak; Jayesh, Rohit, Suresh; Udanta Cleiton, Leon
Hello and welcome
2021-08-24T15:27:56Z
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary from the AFC Cup Group D fixture between Maziya S&RC and Bengaluru FC.