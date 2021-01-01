Maziya S&RC 2-6 Bengaluru FC: The Blues end campaign on a high

Bengaluru FC ended their campaign at the AFC Cup on a high as they thrashed Maziya S&RC 6-2 in their final Group D encounter at the Maldives National Football stadium on Tuesday.It turned out to be a goal fest at Male as the Blues scored in the first-half through Udanta Singh (6th minute), Cleiton Silva (19') and Leon Augustine (35'). A goal from substitutes Sivasakthi Narayan (70') and brace from Bidyashagar Singh (85', 90+2') in the second-half helped BFC complete a dominating performance.Hamza Mohamed (67') and Asadhulla Abdulla (82') were, meanwhile, on target for the green boys.