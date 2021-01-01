2021 AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Bashundhara Kings - Mariners through as group leaders

FULL TIME: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Bashundhara Kings
The Mariners are through to the knockouts
ATK Mohun Bagan are through to the knock-out stage of the 2021 AFC Cup as they rallied back to hold a 10-man Bashundhara Kings 1-1 in their final Group D clash at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male, on Tuesday.
Jonathan Fernandes (28') put the Bangladeshi side ahead in the first half before team-mate Sushanto Tripura (45+2') was sent off at the stroke of half-time. David Williams (62') scored the equaliser to keep Bagan atop the group with seven points as the Kings finish second with five points.
Antonio Habas' men will now play in the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals that is slated for September 22, 2021.
90+5' ATKMB change
90+2' ATK Mohun Bagan change
5 minutes added time
One more goal for Bashundhara Kings and ATK Mohun Bagan will be joining Bengaluru FC on the flight back home to India. Stays like this and ATK Mohun Bagan will make it to the 2021 AFC Cup knockouts.
Robinho is lurking around the Bagan defense, keeping the green and maroons on their toes. Manvir shot wide an attempt a few minutes ago. It really doesn't look like one team is playing with 10 men right now as there is a lot of motivation for the end result.
85' Robinho troubling Amrinder
82' Double change by Bruzon
Bashundhara Kings switch to fresh legsYeasin Khan and Mahbubur Rahman Sufil come in place of Tariq Kazi and Bishwanath Ghosh respectively.
76' Another change for Bashundhara
72' Williams misses
ATK Mohun Bagan will want that insurance goal as Williams sidetaps Krishna's cut back pass from the right wide. It was after Williams forced a save off Anisur from a long range attempt with his right foot before missing with his left foot.
Meanwhile, it's all or nothing for Bashundhara Kings and one can expect the Bangladeshi side to go all out knowing well that they only have everything to gain and nothing to lose from here. That can in turn open up some spaces for the Mariners. We're in for an exciting final 15 minutes or so.
67' Bashundhara change
62' ATK MOHUN BAGAN EQUALISE
David Williams scores, Liston Colaco's assist, 1-1
Liston Colaco does exceptionally well to beat Biswanath Ghosh with pace on the left flank and whips back a pass for David Williams to score the equaliser. It's the same pair when the former Salgaocar player had missed in front of an open net in the first half.
Second half resumes
As it stands, Bashundhara Kings are on their way to the knockouts of the AFC Cup 2021. But ATK Mohun Bagan have a man's advantage an entire half to turn things around.
We're not yet sure the reason for the straight red card, though. If it was because of something said, or an off the ball action, because the clash really wasn't as bad otherwise.
Half-time: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Bashundhara Kings
45+2' RED CARD
Bashundhara Kings down to 10 menIt's been a fiesty affair on the pitch with five yellow cards - four for Bashundhara players - until added time to the first half. The last instance has been a clash between Bagan's Subhasish who won the ball in the air and the rival team's Sushanto Tripura. We still await clarity of what led the referee to flash a red card but the Kings are down to 10 men.
40' Krishna denied
33' Liston misses again
28' THE KINGS TAKE THE LEAD!
Jonathan Fernandes beats Amrinder SinghRobinho and Fernandes patiently building up play into the ATK Mohun Bagan box. Fernandes moving from right to left and canningly beats Amrinder at his near post.
25' Liston perseveres
22' Roy goes over
18' You cannot miss that, Liston!
What a through ball by Roy Krishna for Williams who pulls two defenders and the goalkeeper towards him as he releases Liston towards his left. But Liston shoots wide in front of an open net.
This one should have been burried and ATK Mohun Bagan should have been leading by now. It would have been quite a relief for the Indian side as the Kings have been dominating in attack so far.
A minute after losing the ball in the middle of the park, the Goan attempts to take on a couple of black shirts of the Bashundhara Kings after David Williams brought down a Carl McHugh delivery. However, Liston tried one trick too many as he is stopped by the third man before he could take a sight at goal.
It was Liston who kicked off the brilliant second half comeback against Maziya in the previous gameday.
KICK-OFF
History beckons the Mariners
Following Mohun Bagan's footsteps
ATK Mohun Bagan have won their opening two games in the 2021 AFC Cup – only once before have they (as Mohun Bagan) managed three wins in a row in the competition (in 2016). Should they avoid defeat in the game against Bashundhara Kings, they will equal their longest ever undefeated run in the AFC Cup (five games in 2016 (W3 D2) – currently W3 D1).
Winner takes it all
Bruzon needs that winOnly one team from Group D can progress to the next round where they will face the winner of the Central Asia Zonal final and while a draw may be enough for the Indian side, nothing less than a win will do for the Oscar Bruzon-coached Bashundhara Kings as they trail Bagan (6) by two points.
Just don't lose!
#ATKMBvBSK starting line-ups
Only one team will make it to the next stage
🥇 The Starting XIs to determine the South Zonal champion!
No Hugo Boumous
The Frenchman came off the bench and made an assist in the 3-1 win over Maziya but is not available today as he picked the second yellow card in that game. Boumous has picked a niggle in the 2-0 win over Bengaluru before that where was seen clutching his right hamstring.
But ATK Mohun Bagan are no short of talent. Roy Krishna has two goals from two games. Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose on the scoresheet as well. Ashutosh Mehta made almost an immediate impact coming off the bench in the last match.
TEAM NEWS
One change for the Mariners as Ashutosh starts in place of Rathi
Roy Krishna wears the Captain’s armband & Ashutosh Mehta comes into the Starting XI for our huge encounter vs Bashundhara Kings! 💯⚽️
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings
Hello and welcome to the final matchday in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup as ATK Mohun Bagan face Bashundhara Kings at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.
🗓️ We saw a similar scenario in 2019 when Minerva Punjab 🇮🇳 faced Abahani Limited Dhaka 🇧🇩 with 🔝 spot on the line!
