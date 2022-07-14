LIVE: Watch Nigeria vs Cameroon live stream

Follow the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations live stream on GOAL

Giants Nigeria and Cameroon are set to go head to head in Thursday’s first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final, and you can watch the match live on GOAL.

These two giants have enjoyed tricky runs in the competition so far—both only managing to finish as runners-up in their group—and one will fall by the wayside in their Last Eight meeting in Casablanca.

There’s also a World Cup place at stake for these two—both of whom qualified for the last tournament in France in 2019—and neither can afford to miss out on the global showpiece.

What must the Super Falcons do to defeat Cameroon?@EddyDove dishes out some advice to Randy Waldrum ahead of Nigeria’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final#WAFCON2022 #GOALWomenhttps://t.co/F5jjoxgjg2 — GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) July 14, 2022

It wouldn’t be all doom and gloom for the loser, as even though they’d be out of the running for the African title, they could still reach the 2023 global showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.

The four defeated quarter-finalists will have the opportunity to remain in contention should they win Sunday’s repechage—against another team defeated in the Last Eight—where victory would see them take a place in the inter-continental playoffs.

After suffering a defeat by South Africa in their opening group game, Nigeria bounced back in style with victories over Burundi and Botswana.

However, they’ve had to do without the services of star striker Asisat Oshoala, who was ruled out for the tournament after suffering an injury in the opening loss against Banyana Banyana.

Nonetheless, Nigeria won their last two group games by a 6-0 aggregate scoreline, and Randy Waldrum appears to have discovered a winning formula as the Falcons look to add to their record 11 continental crowns.