How to watch today's Tunisia vs Uganda AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Tunisia vs Uganda live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|🇺🇸 USA
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
|🇬🇧 UK
|Channel 4
|🇨🇦 Canada
|beIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
|🇦🇺 Australia
|beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
|🌍 South Africa
|Maximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
|🇦🇪 UAE
|beIN Sports
|🇮🇳 India
|Fancode
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Tunisia vs Uganda kick-off time
Team news & squads
Tunisia Latest News
Sami Trabelsi is set to lean heavily on Elias Saad, with the Augsburg midfielder arriving in strong form.
Ellyes Skhiri and Hannibal Mejbri have both been included in the Africa Cup of Nations squad.
Uganda Latest News
Uganda, meanwhile, have turned to experience between the posts, with Denis Onyango selected by Paul Put and expected to start as the Cranes’ first-choice goalkeeper.
Allan Okello has also been called up and will shoulder a significant share of the nation’s attacking hopes at the upcoming AFCON.