Magic of the FA Cup: Out of sorts Manchester City must get the job done against League One Exeter: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After three consecutive disappointing stalemates in the Premier League, Manchester City have the opportunity to get back on track in the FA Cup against League One side Exeter City.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester City vs Exeter as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Manchester City vs Exeter kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Exeter will kick off on 10 Jan 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match context

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have lost ground in the Premier League title race with three consecutive draws against Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton. A return to FA Cup action might be a good distraction for the Citizens. That being said, they had won eight matches on the bounce across all competitions before this minor blip.

Guardiola will be sweating on a defensive crisis with Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias picking up long-term injuries, joining John Stones on the treatment table. This has forced City to recall 20-year-old Max Alleyne from a loan spell at Watford, and he's likely to start here. As ever, Erling Haaland will be City's primary dangerman. The Norwegian goal-machine has struck 26 times in 27 games across all competitions this term.

Exeter will be excited for their big day out against illustrious opposition. The League One outfit sits 14th in the English third tier, although they're only nine points adrift of the playoff places. They arrive for this clash in decent form, unbeaten in three and with three wins from their last five.

Jack Aitchison scored twice in their meeting with Wycombe Wanderers in the last round of the FA Cup before Akeel Higgins and Jayden Wareham added the icing to a memorable cake. Wareham has 11 goals in 30 matches this term for The Grecians and is undoubtedly their key man in attack.

Team news & squads

