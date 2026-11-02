How to watch Deportivo de A Coruna vs Osasuna with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 11 2 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Abanca-Riazor

Deportivo de A Coruña host Osasuna at Abanca-Riazor in La Coruña in a LaLiga fixture that matters to both sides in the lower half of the table.

Antonio Hidalgo's side come into this match in mixed form, having picked up a Copa del Rey win over Auriense before losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the league. A draw with Levante and back-to-back defeats have left Deportivo sitting 13th, and they will be eager to find consistency on home soil.

Osasuna arrive having lost their most recent LaLiga outing, a 2-0 defeat to Sevilla, though they also secured a comfortable Copa del Rey win over Atletico Calatayud in midweek. Jagoba Arrasate's side sit 15th in the table and need points to put distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Abanca-Riazor has been a difficult ground for visiting sides, and Deportivo will look to their home crowd for support as they push for three points. The hosts have shown they can score goals, but their defensive record has been a concern across recent weeks.

For Osasuna, Ante Budimir leads the attack and will be the focal point of their threat. The visitors have the quality to hurt a Deportivo side that has conceded in each of their last three competitive matches.