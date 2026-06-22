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Jordan vs. Algeria Match Preview
Both nations enter this Matchday 2 fixture in Group J looking for their first points of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after disappointing opening defeats. Jordan fell 3-1 to Austria despite a resilient performance, while Algeria suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina.
Kick-off Times
The game takes place on Monday, June 22, 2026, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium) in Santa Clara, California.
North American Kick-Off Times
Based on your local timezone in Dubai (GST), the game kicks off on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:00 AM GST. For North American time zones, here is the breakdown:
Time Zone
Kick-off Time (Monday, June 22)
Pacific Time (PT)
8:00 PM
Mountain Time (MT)
9:00 PM
Central Time (CT)
10:00 PM
Eastern Time (ET)
11:00 PM
How to watch Argentina vs Austria with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Argentina and Austria will kick-off at 22 Jun 2026, 18:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Austria todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Argentina vs Austria lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- L. Scaloni
- R. Rangnick
Lionel Scaloni names a strong Argentina side, with Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, and Lisandro Martinez. Thiago Almada, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister form the midfield, with Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.
Ralf Rangnick's Austria project a lineup featuring Alexander Schlager in goal, with Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, and Phillipp Mwene in defence. Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, and Xaver Schlager fill the midfield positions, with Nicolas Seiwald and Sasa Kalajdzic completing the projected XI. Austria also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture.
Weather
Clear and optimal conditions under the lights are expected in Santa Clara, providing a fast-moving, clean playing surface for both squads.
Form
Argentina arrive in excellent shape, winning all five of their most recent matches without a single defeat. Their last five results read five wins from five, scoring 15 goals and conceding just one across that run. The most recent of those came in their World Cup opener, a 3-0 win over Algeria. They also put five past Zambia in a March friendly, underlining the attacking depth at Scaloni's disposal.
Austria have also been in strong form, winning four of their last five and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 3-1 World Cup win over Jordan, and they earlier beat Ghana 5-1 in a March friendly. Their only dropped points in the last five came in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying last November. Across those five matches, Austria have scored 11 goals and conceded four.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Argentina and Austria. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if this information becomes available.
Group J Scenarios
With Argentina and Austria sitting on 3 points each, this is a de facto elimination bracket game.
- If Jordan or Algeria Wins: The winner moves to 3 points, drawing level with Austria/Argentina (depending on other results) and keeping their Round of 32 knockout hopes safely in their own hands ahead of Matchday 3.
- If they Draw: Both teams move to 1 point. While technically alive, they would require massive upset wins on Matchday 3 (Jordan vs. Argentina and Algeria vs. Austria) alongside favorable goal-differential swings to progress.
- If Jordan or Algeria loses: A second consecutive loss leaves the defeated team on 0 points, putting them on the brink of mathematical elimination from the tournament.
Standings
In Group J, Argentina currently sit top of the table, with Austria in second place.
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