How to live stream Champions League Matchday 4 for free - Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool & more
The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is upon us with the group stage up and running.
The first two matchdays produced some amazing matches and now we are set for matchday 3. We have some big games lined up with Inter Milan hosting Borussia Dortmund while Ajax are up against Chelsea. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and all the other European heavyweights are in action too.
Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.
Watching the UEFA Champions League in South East Asia
DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League play-off matches to its users in Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines and Laos.
All the matches will be shown on Goal and select games will be LIVE streamed on DAZN's social media handles.
The streams are 100 per cent free, legal and uninterrupted. You don't need any credit card. Just visit the site and watch the match.
Fans can watch on any device, anywhere - mobile, desktop & laptop.
Liverpool v Genk, Real Madrid v Galatasaray and Barcelona v Slavia Prague will be LIVE streamed on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Philippines.
Here are the LIVE streaming details for all games:
Champions League Match Day 4 Fixtures
|Match
|Date & Time (LA/KH/TH)
|Date & Time (PH/MY/SG)
|Stream
|Watch in MY/SG/BR
|
Watch in TW
|Barcelona v Slavia Praha
|12:55am (6 Nov 2019)
|1:55am (6 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Zenit v RB Leipzig
|12:55am (6 Nov 2019)
|1:55am (6 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Valencia v Lille
|3:00am (6 Nov 2019)
|4:00am (6 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Liverpool v Genk
|3:00am (6 Nov 2019)
|4:00am (6 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Napoli v Salzburg
|3:00am (6 Nov 2019)
|4:00am (6 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Olympique Lyonnais v Benfica
|3:00am (6 Nov 2019)
|4:00am (6 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan
|3:00am (6 Nov 2019)
|4:00am (6 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Chelsea v Ajax
|3:00am (6 Nov 2019)
|4:00am (6 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Lokomotiv Moskva v Juventus
|12:55am (7 Nov 2019)
|1:55am (7 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Bayern München v Olympiakos
|12:55am (7 Nov 2019)
|1:55am (7 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Bayer Leverkusen v Atlético Madrid
|3:00am (7 Nov 2019)
|4:00am (7 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|PSG v Club Brugge
|3:00am (7 Nov 2019)
|4:00am (7 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Atalanta v Manchester City
|3:00am (7 Nov 2019)
|4:00am (7 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur
|3:00am (7 Nov 2019)
|4:00am (7 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Dinamo Zagreb v Shakhtar Donetsk
|3:00am (7 Nov 2019)
|4:00am (7 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA
|Real Madrid v Galatasaray
|3:00am (7 Nov 2019)
|4:00am (7 Nov 2019)
|Click Here
|beIn Sports
|
ELTA