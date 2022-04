With the UCL final four decided, which of the African All-Stars still standing has the best chance of winning the big one?

Join our Champions League debate to discuss the chances of the African stars still standing in Europe's premier club competition. 🇳🇬 Chukwueze?

🇪🇬 Salah?

🇩🇿 Mahrez?



Who are the Champions League favourites? 🤩



Let's discuss it all tonight at 22h50 (CAT)



Set a reminder for our upcoming Space! ✅#GOALAfricaSpace #UCL https://t.co/uNYQRoZnKK — GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) April 13, 2022