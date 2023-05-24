Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes bizarre 'little boy' claim about Manchester United treble win at Barcelona's Camp Nou despite being 28 at the time

Pep Guardiola says he was a "little boy" when he watched Manchester United win the treble in 1999, despite being 28 years old at the time.

WHAT HAPPENED? United beat Bayern Munich at Camp Nou to win the 1999 Champions League, completing a treble of trophies as they claimed Premier League and FA Cup crowns as well that season. City are in with a chance of replicating that success, but Guardiola has highlighted how difficult the achievement is.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I will start to think about the treble if we are able to go to Istanbul [to face Inter in the Champions League final] with the two titles in the pocket. Then after, I will concede: 'Okay, we won one title, we can do it'," he said. "It was once in the lifetime in the UK, one team, it was United, the way they won against Bayern Munich in Camp Nou. I was there as a little boy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola won his last of six La Liga titles as a Barcelona player the year United won the Champions League at Camp Nou. At the age of 28, he had also already won the European Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and the Copa del Rey.

In order to become the second English team to win a domestic and European treble, Guardiola's team will have to beat United in the FA Cup final before they meet Inter at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10.

WHAT NEXT? Before they turn their attention to the their next two finals, City will finish off the Premier League campaign with an away game against Brentford on Sunday.