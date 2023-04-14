Manchester United have confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured metatarsal bone in his foot.

WHAT HAPPENED? A chaotic final 10 minutes at Old Trafford saw Manchester United's 2-0 lead against Sevilla in the Europa League completely unravel, in the worst way possible. After starting centre-back duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were both forced off injured, the club has since confirmed that the Argentine will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a metatarsal bone in his foot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A statement posted to United's website read: "Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

"However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season."

AND WHAT'S MORE: To make matters even worse for Erik ten Hag, Martinez's regular partner Varane is expected to be out for 'a few weeks' after he was substituted at half-time with an injury issue of his own. The pair have been pivotal to United's improvement under Ten Hag this season, providing defensive security and forming a complementary partnership.

Martinez in particular has been hugely important thanks to his technical ability and passing range, allowing Ten Hag's side to dominant possession more frequently and penetrate teams with greater ease.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Injuries to both of United's first-choice central defenders means fringe players such as Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and perhaps even Phil Jones will be afforded a rare opportunity to stake their claim in the final weeks of the season. And with the Red Devils still fighting for two pieces of silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League, the pressure is firmly on whoever steps in to deliver.