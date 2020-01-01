Lipuli FC, Ndanda FC relegated as Tanzania league concludes

The sides are among another two who will feature in the second-tier next season after struggling and finally failing to retain top-tier places

The Tanzania Mainland Premier League season of 2019/20 concluded with Singida United, Ndanda FC, Alliance FC, and Lipuli FC getting relegated.

Singida United had already been relegated before the conclusion of the season as they were at the bottom of the 20-team table with just 18 points.

Lipuli needed a final day victory but they did not manage it and was sent down as a result, while Alliance's win against Namungo was not enough to save them.

Meanwhile, Mbeya City and Mbao will have to successfully engage in play-offs if they are to retain their Premier League statuses.

A last day 2-0 defeat at home against Biashara United just confirmed Singida United’s relegation to the second-tier and they go down with a whooping -50 goal difference.

Deogratius Munish scored a 20th-minute opener for Biashara United while a David Nartey 27th own goal just made the matters worse for Singida United as they went on to lose the game on their own turf.

Ndanda were relegated after they came second last with 41 points losing their season final match to Mbao.

Jordan John’s 66th-minute goal and another from Wazir Junior is all that Mbao needed to ensure they picked up the victory.

Mtibwa Sugar were victors after they registered a 2-1 win over Ruvu Shooting at home. Boban Zilintusa earned a brace as Sadat Mohamed scored the only goal for the visitors.

Mohamed opened the score for Ruvu Shooting in the 35th minute but a second-half comeback by Mbao saw them equalise in the 51st minute and picked up the winning goal in the 65th minute.

Mtibwa Sugar end the season with 45 points and at position 14 while Ruvu Shooting are 12th with two more points than the Sugar Millers.

Namungo, who were long-time challengers for the second spot that has finally been taken by Yanga SC, lost to Alliance.

The 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup participants went down 3-2 against their hosts and have now finished the season a distant fourth with 64 points, six fewer than the third-placed Azam FC.

Martin Kigi, who has been a key scorer for Alliance since the league resumed, scored the first-minute opener for the home side before Blaise Bigirimana equalised seven minutes later.

Israel Patrick struck to help Alliance regain their lead in the 25th minute before Namungo equalised once more in the 61st minute through Frank Mkumbo’s effort.

Alliance went ahead again four minutes after Mkumbo’s equaliser when Juma Nyangi scored.

Meanwhile, Coastal Union were defeated 1-0 by JKT Tanzania with the only goal being registered by Najim Magulu in the 79th minute.

Finally, Mwadui picked up a 2-1 win against Kagera Sugar as Wallace Kiango scored a brace, with his first goal coming in the 13th minute before converting a 17th-minute penalty.

Nasoro Kapama scored the only goal for the Sugar Millers in the 68th minute.

The Tanzanian league was the second to resume in Africa following the coronavirus break after Burundi’s competition that has already ended.