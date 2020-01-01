Lipuli FC lessen relegation worries with win vs KMC in league outing

In Dar es Salaam, a late strike by Mohamed Sadat gave Ruvu Shooting maximum points over Mwadui

Lipuli FC's hopes of playing in the Tanzania Mainland League beyond this season were boosted after a 2-0 win over KMC on Tuesday.

The Iringa-based charges came into the match desperate for a win to get out of the relegation zone compared to their opponents from Kinondoni, who were chasing a top 10 finish.

Neither of the two sides could get a goal in the first half owing to poor finishing and good goalkeeping.

More teams

However, things changed after the break and Paul Materaz opened the scoring for the hosts in the 54th minute to settle the nerves of the home team.

Six minutes later, Mohamed Rashid doubled the advantage to ensure his team bagged maximum points.

In Dar es Salaam, visitors Mwadui cracked late into the match to lose 3-2 to Ruvu Shooting.

Mwadui were the first to open the scoring after just nine minutes courtesy of Enock Jiah. Gerrard Mathias received a good ball from Malid Jafari and he crossed the ball into the danger zone for Jiah to score.

In the 37th minute, the hosts levelled matters after Ruvu won a corner which was taken by Abdulrahman Musa, and Santos Mazengo rose highest to head home.

Musa turned the provider again a few moments later, this time around beating the defence with an inch-perfect pass to Fully Maganga, who squared the ball to the unmarked Mohamed Sadat, who had no problem beating the goalkeeper from about 12 yards.

In the 55th minute, Baraka Mtui handled the ball in the danger zone leaving the referee with no option but to hand the visitors a penalty. Wallace Kiango rose for the occasion to level the scores once again.

It looked like the game would end in a 2-2 draw, but with seconds left, Mwadui lost concentration to allow the ball to land at the feet of Mazengo, and the forward won it for Ruvu with his effort.

Article continues below

At Shinyanga, Biashara Mara United fell by a solitary goal to Polisi Tanzania. The lone goal came in the 50th minute courtesy of Erick Msagati.

The result puts Polisi in the sixth position with 51 points with Biashara dropping to 10th with 46 points. Lipuli FC are now 13th with 40 points, a place higher than Mwadui who are on the same points but with an inferior goal difference.

On Wednesday, second-placed Azam FC will be away against Mtibwa Sugar, with Yanga SC playing Singida United FC.