England's victorious Lionesses write open letter to UK Prime Minister candidates demanding more football for girls

The newly crowned champions of Europe want to use their triumph to inspire a new generation of footballers

All 23 members of England's triumphant Euro 2022 squad have signed a letter addressed to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak expressing their desire for more funding for the women's game in England.

The squad sent an open letter which outlines their plan for young girls in school to have access to, and be allowed to play football in PE lessons.

They state that currently only 63 per cent of girls can currently play football in schools.