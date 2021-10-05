Lionel Messi's record against Brazil & Copa America stats

The forward finally lifted silverware with Argentina this summer as they saw off arch rivals Brazil – but what is his overall record against them?

Lionel Messi won everything under the sun at Barcelona before embarking on a new challenge at Paris Saint-Germain, with his move to France coming on the back of his first major international trophy with Argentina at the Copa America.

The 34-year-old inspired his country's run to glory at Copa America this summer, recording four goals and five assists in seven appearances at the tournament.

Messi had waited 16 long years for his maiden international title, but an Angel Di Maria goal gave Argentina a 1-0 final victory over old enemies Brazil in Rio De Janeiro.

The two nations are now battling it out in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying once again, and Goal has rounded up Messi's form and record against the Selecao.

Brazil are sitting top of the table with a 100 per cent record after eight matches, six points clear of Argentina, who have recorded five wins and three draws.

Messi has been ever-present for Lionel Scaloni's side so far, scoring five goals, including a stunning hat-trick in a 3-0 victory against Bolivia last time out.

Argentina saw their latest clash with Brazil suspended in the last international break, though, as health authorities objected to the participation of four Albiceleste players for allegedly breaching quarantine rules.

Messi, therefore, missed the chance to improve his record against the Selecao, which has been less than stellar up to this point. In fact, he has a relatively forgettable record against the Copa America hosts, facing them 12 times in his career in all competitions at international level.

His first encounter with the Brazilians arrived at the Emirates Stadium in London in 2006 in a friendly, where the Selecao won 3-0.

After that was the 2007 Copa America final, where Brazil once again ran away 3-0 winners.

He had to face them again in the 2010 World Cup qualifying matches when he failed to score in a 0-0 draw in June 2008, and was once again on the losing side of a 3-1 defeat in Rosario in September 2009.

In 2010, Messi was able to register a win against Brazil in his fifth attempt, scoring against them in a friendly in Doha in 2010.

The next meeting between the pair was when Messi's Argentina truly dominated the Brazil side in June 2012, winning 4-3, with the Barcelona star netting a hat-trick.

They also managed to defeat Brazil 2-0 in a friendly in China in 2014, but lost 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier where Messi hardly contributed.

Argentina then picked up a friendly 1-0 win at the MCG in Australia in 2017, before losing in a repeat of the fixture by the same scoreline the following year, and they were also beaten 2-0 by Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semi-finals.

Messi fired his country to another 1-0 friendly victory later that year, which marked their most recent meeting before the latest edition of the Copa America.

Messi's record vs Brazil