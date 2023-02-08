Lionel Messi would 'kick Joan Laporta out' if he ever returns to Barcelona - brother Mathias

Matias Messi has claimed that the family would throw president Joan Laporta out of Barcelona if brother Lionel ever returned to play for the club.

Messi left Barca in 2021

Laporta has said he wants Messi back

But brother insists that's not an option

WHAT HAPPENED? Matias Messi blamed Laporta for Lionel Messi's surprise departure in 2021, when Barcelona said they didn't have the funds to re-sign the legendary Argentine player. On Twitch, he said he watched a video clip of Laporta asking for Lionel Messi to return, to which he recalls reacting with laughter and thinking: "We are not going back to Barcelona, and if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, kick out Joan Laporta.”

Lionel Messi had been at odds with previous club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and had hoped Laporta's election would lead to a contract resolution, however no deal was reached and he made a tearful exit ahead of a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT THEY SAID: “People [in Barcelona] did not support him," added Messi's brother. "They should have gone out for a protest or something, let Laporta leave and Messi stay. The Spanish are traitors. I’m telling this because I want it to come out of our guts.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's brother also made controversial comments about Barcelona's history, claiming that nobody knew about the club before Messi.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Despite Laporta's public comments suggesting Messi would be welcomed back to Camp Nou, all indications are that the forward will either re-sign at PSG or move to MLS.