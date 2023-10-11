'Did you miss something?' - Lionel Messi teased by Rodrigo De Paul as Argentina midfielder posts hilarious World Cup trophy image

Rodrigo De Paul has been reunited with Lionel Messi on Argentina duty and has been having fun at the Inter Miami star's expense.

Messi back with Argentina squad

Preparing for two World Cup qualifiers

Team-mate De Paul has joke with Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi is back on international duty with the Argentina squad, and the reigning world champions certainly seem to still be enjoying life after winning the World Cup in Qatar back in December. De Paul has posted a photo on social media teasing his captain about the whereabouts of his trophy. "Today we train together! Did you miss something Lionel???" he wrote on Instagram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The world champions will be aiming to defend the crown they won in Qatar in 2022, as Messi picked up the World Cup trophy for the first time. The Argentina captain will be 39 by the time the next edition rolls around in 2026 and hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of playing in the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico yet.

WHAT NEXT? Argentina take on Paraguay in World Cup qualifying on Thursday at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The world champions then head to Peru for their second qualifier on October 17.