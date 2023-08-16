Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba 'making problems' for Tata Martino, Inter Miami coach admits

The ex-Barcelona triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are apparently "making problems" for Inter Miami coach Tata Martino.

Messi and Alba both find the net

Fire Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final

Martino hails Miami roster

WHAT HAPPENED? The Herons sealed a place in the 2023 Leagues Cup final after a convincing 4-1 triumph over Philadelphia Union on Tuesday evening with Josef Martinez, Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz getting on the scoresheet. It was a comprehensive performance from Martino's troops which showed that, although the team has been galvanised by Messi, they are much more than the Argentine legend. The manager hailed the collective contribution but admitted that he now has a problem of plenty when it comes to team selection.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Leo, Josef, normally they participate [in the goals]. There’s progress, because Benja [Cremaschi] recently scored; today it was David coming from behind for the goal, Jordi as a defender scores a goal. And that I think is important for any team," said Martino.

"It’s true that the team is changed, but it’s also true that the roster has changed. Today we have a much more competitive roster that creates problems for the coach when it comes time to choose the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Homegrown Ruiz is elated to play alongside Messi, Busquets, and Alba and admitted that the other players feed on the advice of their three senior colleagues.

“It's changed a lot. Everybody has a winning mentality, and everybody's ready to play every tournament, win every game, and every final. They’re players that obviously just try and give advice," he said while explaining the influence of the former Barca trio.

"We're like, young and stuff, we try to run everywhere. That's something that they just told us: 'Oh, just maintain more your position, that the ball’s going to get to you. Stop running for the ball too much where you’re just trapping yourself' – things like that."

WHAT NEXT? Messi will be looking to lift his first trophy with Inter Miami on Saturday evening when they take on Nashville in the Leagues Cup final.