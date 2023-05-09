Lionel Messi's father angrily denies 'malicious rumour' claiming PSG superstar has agreed Al-Hilal transfer

Lionel Messi's father has angrily denied reports claiming that the Paris Saint-Germain star has agreed a transfer to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Messi said to have agreed deal with Al-Hilal

PSG star's father responds on social media

Insists his son is yet to make decision on his future

WHAT HAPPENED: A report from AFP released on Tuesday claimed that Messi's proposed move to the Middle East is a "done deal", with Al-Hilal thought to be ready to hand the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner a record-breaking contract. Messi's current contract at PSG is due to expire this summer, and it has been reported that he has already decided against signing an extension, with Saudi Arabia now being mooted as his most likely next destination.

WHAT THEY SAID: However, Jorge Messi has taken to social media to rubbish claims his son has an agreement in place with Al-Hilal, writing on Instagram: "There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel ends the league with PSG. Once the season is over it will be time to analyse and see what is there, and then make a decision. There are always rumours and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety but there's only one truth and we can assure that there is nothing [agreed] with anyone.

"Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season. It seems to me a lack of respect... there are those who consciously and deliberately deceive, without providing any proof of their claims, and wanting to turn any malicious rumour into news, directed by someone in favour of their own interests. They would have to explain why they don't contrast the information. They don't want truth to ruin their 'news'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi returned to PSG training on Monday after reportedly seeing his two-week ban lifted by the club. The 35-year-old stirred up controversy after taking an unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia as part of his role as a tourism ambassador after a recent defeat to Lorient, but issued a public apology to diffuse the situation.

WHAT'S NEXT? Messi's immediate focus will remain locked on matters at PSG, who still have four matches left to play in their pursuit of a second successive Ligue 1 title. Speculation over the World Cup winner's future will continue to rage around him, though, with reports of a potential return to Barcelona or foray into MLS at Inter Miami also refusing to go away.