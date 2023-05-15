Lionel Messi and Neymar video called Barcelona players during title celebrations - as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘likes’ post celebrating La Liga triumph

Lionel Messi and Neymar formed part of Barcelona’s title celebrations after they confirmed their coronation as kings of Spanish football on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Having waited five long years to recapture the Liga crown, the Blaugrana got over that line in 2022-23 courtesy of a 4-2 derby victory over Catalan neighbours Espanyol. Wild celebrations were sparked on the field at the RCDE Stadium, which then had to be taken back to the dressing room as home supporters stormed the field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Some familiar faces got involved in that party via video link, according to Gerard Romero, with ex-Barcelona forwards Neymar and Messi speaking with some of those that helped Xavi’s side to glory. Argentine superstar Messi also joined Ronald Araujo’s Instagram live broadcast, leading to the Uruguayan defender saying: “Who’s there? Messi? Damn!”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Another player with strong ties to Barca, current Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, also passed on his well wishes to those still at Camp Nou by liking a social media post confirming the Blaugrana’s title triumph.

WHAT NEXT? Messi continues to be heavily linked with a return to Barcelona this summer, as his contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs down towards free agency, with club president Joan Laporta admitting that talks are being held regarding a stunning swoop that would see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner head back to his spiritual home.