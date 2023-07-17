Lionel Messi is the hottest ticket in town! Entrance passes for Argentine’s Inter Miami debut changing hands for six-figure sums

Lionel Messi is once again the hottest ticket in town, with the cost of catching his Inter Miami debut having risen beyond the six-figure mark.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was, following a slight rain delay, officially unveiled at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday. The countdown is now very much on to his eagerly-awaited bow for new employers, with the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar preparing to chase the American dream.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi will make his first appearance as an Inter Miami player in a Leagues Cup opener against Mexican outfit Cruz Azul on July 21. The clamour is on to be at that game, with ticket prices soaring. The reselling website Vivid Seats now lists entrance passes for Friday’s fixture at $110,000.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The average price for a ticket to the Cruzl Azul game is $487 – about twice as much as it costs to watch Inter Miami in friendly action against Barcelona last summer – while demand for his MLS bow against Charlotte FC on August 21 is also building steadily, with tickets for that game going for around $288.

WHAT NEXT? Prices for Messi tickets have jumped nearly 900% since it was revealed that he would be joining the David Beckham co-owned Florida-based outfit, with his presence set to generate considerable income for MLS and the American game as a whole – with his lucrative contract being partly funded by a revenue-share agreement with Apple and adidas.