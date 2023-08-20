WATCH: Sensational from Lionel Messi! Argentine nets 10th goal of Leagues Cup in stunning fashion

Lionel Messi has scored a sensational goal to put Inter Miami up 1-0 over Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi scored the opening goal in the 2023 Leagues Cup final in stunning fashion, dribbling by two defenders and launching from the edge of the box into the top-left corner of the net. He has scored in seven-straight games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has scored his 10th goal of the Leagues Cup and his 37th goal in a Cup final in his storied career.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI?: The Argentine and Inter Miami will look to hold onto their 1-0 lead and win the Leagues Cup.

