Lionel Messi enters the eSports world! Inter Miami superstar joins KRU as co-owner alongside Sergio Aguero - which prompts Cristiano Ronaldo invite to Rebels Gaming from David de Gea

Lionel Messi joined KRU as co-owner alongside Sergio Aguero which prompted David de Gea to invite Cristiano Ronaldo to partner him at Rebels Gaming.

  • Messi becomes co-owner of KRU Esports
  • David de Gea invites Ronaldo to Rebels Gaming
  • Is another Messi v Ronaldo duel on the horizon?

WHAT HAPPENED? Aguero took the Esports world by storm when he announced his legendary compatriot as a co-owner of KRU. Founded by Aguero in 2020, it already competes in various popular Esports titles, such as Rocket League, FIFA, League of Legends, and Valorant, establishing itself as a top-tier competitor in the field.

“I am happy to share a club with Leo, of course now in a new stage and with other challenges. It is an honour that he is part of KRU. He is the best footballer in history, and also a great friend," Aguero stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shortly after Messi's venture into Esports, De Gea invited Ronaldo to invest in Rebels Gaming, which is owned by the former Manchester United keeper.

“Voy llamando a @Cristiano @RebelsGaming (I’m calling @Cristiano @RebelsGaming)," he wrote below the tweet.

WHAT NEXT? Fans eagerly await Ronaldo's response to De Gea's invitation, which could further shape the connection between football and Esports in the future.

