- Messi subs in off bench
- Crowd goes wild
- Inter Miami in must-win territory
WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami boss Tata Martino called to his bench and said the Argentine's name, and the moment he started jogging toward the sideline, the fans in the crowd started chanting his name.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 36-year-old missed four-straight games prior to the match, with the Herons winless across each contest. Now, he has an opportunity to make an impact for the David Beckham-owned club in must-win territory as Miami looks to keep their playoff dreams alive.
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine will look to impact the match off the bench.