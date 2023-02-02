Ten Hag hints at changing Lindelof's position to a holding midfielder at Man Utd

Victor Lindelof could be asked to make a positional change at Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag prepared to deploy him as a holding midfielder.

Centre-half is Swede's preferred position

Has played in midfield before

Would add depth to the Red Devils' squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Sweden international has previously filled such a role, but not since his days at Portuguese giants Benfica. He eventually established a reputation as a promising centre-half there, leading United to spend big on luring him to England in the summer of 2017. Lindelof has taken in over 200 appearances for the Red Devils as a centre-half, but Ten Hag has hinted at the 28-year-old providing useful depth to his squad in the middle of the park.

WHAT THEY SAID: Dutch tactician Ten Hag has said of deploying the versatile Swede in United’s engine room: "Lindelof was educated as a six, as a controlling holding midfielder at Benfica, so I know he can do that and we already tried it before in training and maybe in one game. But also, there I also want my centre-halves playing sometimes in midfield positions so that we create different dynamics. So it's just to construct more dynamic in the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are already well stocked for holding midfielders, with the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay being joined at Old Trafford by five-time Champions League winner Casemiro – with the Brazil international becoming a talismanic presence for the Red Devils on the back of his £60 million ($73m) transfer from Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag will get plenty of opportunities to experiment with his selections in the 2022-23 campaign as United remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League alongside bids to get back on the trophy trail in Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League competition.