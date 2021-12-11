What happened to Victor Lindelof? Man Utd defender clutches chest and forced off in win over Norwich

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof left the pitch clutching his chest after being forced off during Saturday's Premier League meeting with Norwich City.

With 20 minutes to go of the match, the Sweden international went down with no other players in close proximity.

He was swiftly taken out of the action, shortly before Cristiano Ronaldo put his side ahead from the penalty spot.

What happened?

With 70 minutes played Lindelof began to struggle on the pitch.

He appeared to be contending with a chest problem and manager Ralf Rangnick moved to withdraw him as a precaution.

Eric Bailly entered for the centre-back, who seemed to be struggling to walk down the touchline as he came off.

"He’s in the changing room. He felt a bit of discomfort," Harry Maguire told Sky Sports when asked about his defensive partner.

"We don’t really know too much details but he seems fine in there. He felt discomfort and we all wish him well."

The bigger picture

Lindelof was withdrawn moments before Ronaldo settled the game in United's favour.

The striker won a penalty for his side and converted expertly himself past Tim Krul to give Rangnick's charges a crucial three points.

United now sit fifth in the Premier League, behind West Ham United in the final Champions League qualifying spot only by virtue of goal difference.

They will occupy that position until at least Wednesday, as seventh-placed Tottenham's clash against Brighton was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak among the Londoners' squad.

