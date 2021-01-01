Lindelof sets challenge for ‘brilliant’ Greenwood as Man Utd defender hails comeback kings

The Swedish centre-half was pleased to see a talented youngster on target in an FA Cup win over Liverpool and wants to see him kick on from here

Victor Lindelof has set Mason Greenwood the challenge of “building and improving” after returning to goalscoring form for Manchester United in their 3-2 FA Cup fourth-round win over Liverpool.

A talented 19-year-old forward headed into that contest knowing that he had failed to find the target across his last 10 appearances.

Greenwood has not always been a regular starter for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but questions were being asked of his development at Old Trafford.

The best possible response was offered to those critics during a heavyweight clash with Liverpool, as the Red Devils academy graduate produced a clinical first-half finish.

A lively performance was put in throughout, before being replaced in the 66th minute, with Lindelof pleased to see a hot prospect get back in the groove.

The Swedish centre-half is looking for Greenwood to kick on from this point, telling MUTV of a player that United hold in the highest regard: “I was very happy for him, he’s a brilliant young player and for him to get a goal and an assist is great for him, hopefully he can keep building and improving.”

The Red Devils have been taking giant strides forward as a collective this season, with a Premier League title challenge back on the cards.

A useful habit of staging stirring fightbacks has been picked up by Solskjaer’s side, with Mohamed Salah breaking the deadlock at Old Trafford on Sunday before the hosts ultimately came out on top.

“We've done it a couple of times and we did it again today, we know we can do it, we have belief and even if we concede a goal we’re very calm and try to be patient with the ball because we know we’ll get chances,” Lindelof added.

“That’s what happened today, we conceded but we kept on going.”

United’s winner came from club talisman Bruno Fernandes, with the Portuguese playmaker stepping off the bench to crash home a late free-kick.

“When I saw we had a free-kick there I knew Bruno was going to take it. It was a brilliant goal,” said Lindelof, who will be hoping to retain his place in the Red Devils’ starting XI for a home date with Sheffield United on Wednesday.