Limited number of vaccinated fans allowed to attend Bafana Bafana vs Ethiopia match

The South African government has relaxed Covid-19 regulations, allowing spectators to attend sports events in what paves way for the Bafana Bafana 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia to be played before fans at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Safa has, however, attached conditions that only vaccinated fans will be permitted inside FNB Stadium.

With the calabash-shaped stadium having a carrying capacity of 94,000 fans, only 2,000 supporters will be let in to watch Bafana as per the government's limit.

“Only vaccinated people are allowed to apply [for tickets]. A one-time password will be supplied to purchase a ticket upon confirmation of vaccinations code,” Safa said in a statement.

The local football governing body’s president Danny Jordaan has reiterated they have only given attendance rights to vaccinated fans to encourage the South African population to get Covid-19 jabs.

“Fans have been hungry to return to the stadium and the small business and informal sector will receive a massive boost as a result of this initiative,” said Jordaan.

“This news will be received with delight by those who sell food, flags and taxi drivers who take fans to the stadiums. It is part of the economy that had suffered a lot as a result of fans not being allowed to attend matches. I am happy, this is the beginning of the Restoration of the football economy.

“A limited number of 2,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the Fifa Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 at FNB Stadium.

“This initiative is part of Safa using football as a tonic and to expedite mass vaccinations that will enable society to return to normalcy. Tuesday’s process will be fully administered by Safa, the Stadium Management and the two Government Ministries [Sports and Health ministries].”

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) confirmed the return of fans to stadiums.

“Spectators at the venue of the sports events are permitted but limited to 750 persons or less for indoor and 2,000 persons or less for outdoor venues,” Cogta said.

After the Bafana match, PSL matches are also likely to be played before attending fans.