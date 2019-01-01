Liga MX transfer news: The latest rumors and chisme in Mexican soccer

Will JJ Macias head to Europe? Which El Tri players are on European clubs' radars? Is Andres Guardado moving to MLS? Goal summarizes the transfer talk

Antuna has interest in Portugal

Mexico national team winger Uriel Antuna has interest from Benfica and Sporting in Portugal, according to Marca .

The 22-year-old is currently with the LA Galaxy on loan from Manchester City but is agreeing to a new contract with City and wants to return to Europe. Antuna previous was loaned out to Groningen but saw little game time in the Netherlands.

Pelaez's targets include Alonso, Gonzalez

Ricardo Pelaez starts as Chivas' sporting director in 2020 but already is making plans for how he'll change the Guadalajara club.

First off, he's looking at former Monterrey and Pachuca manager Diego Alonso as manager, according to TV Azteca .

He's also hoping to upgrade in goal, considering a move for Necaxa goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez, according to TUDN . There will be competition for the goalkeeper, though. Last week, various reports indicated Rayados manager Antonio Mohamed wanted the on-loan shot-stopper back in Monterrey.

Mexican ownership group out on Newcastle after meeting

A pair of Mexican businessmen met Newcastle owner Mike Ashley last week in London about purchasing the Premier League club but left unimpressed, according to The Athletic .

Alejandro Irarragorri, of Grupo Orlegi which owns Santos Laguna and Atlas, reportedly was interested in purchasing the Magpies this summer. He also was in London this month to speak at the annual Leaders conference, but it is unclear if Ashley met with Irarragorri and his partners or a different group.

European teams set for November talks with Macias camp

Jose Juan Macias' camp is set to meet with representatives of several European teams in November including Real Betis, according to Sevilla sports newspaper Estadio Deportivo .

The Leon was observed by scouts from FC Koln during Mexico's friendly against Trinidad and Tobago at the start of the month, according to Marca Claro , with Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and big clubs in Portugal also mentioned as potential destinations.

Estadio reports Betis' crosstown rival Sevilla also is in the mix to sign the 20-year-old who has three goals for Mexico in three matches.

America, Cruz Azul fighting for Chilean star

Two of Liga MX's grandes, America and Cruz Azul, are looking to sign Chilean forward Ignacio Jeraldino from Aduax Italiano, according to TUDN .

Pachuca, which shares ownership with a Chilean club, though not the one where "Jeraldios" plays, is also interested but the Liga MX clubs will have to fend off interest from teams in Spain and Italy.

Castellanos' future may be in Mexico

New York City's Argentine attacker Valentin Castellanos is on the radar of several Liga MX clubs, according to The Athletic .

After scoring 11 goals for NYCFC in the regular season, "Taty" is set to play in Juarez and Pachuca with the Argentina Under-22 team against Mexico's side also preparing for the Olympics. An inclusion on the roster for Tokyo would further boost his stock, but even without it the 21-year-old has captured the attention of club directors in Mexico.

Cordova getting looks from abroad

America midfielder Sebastian Cordova is drawing attention from a number of European teams including Benfica, according to A Bola .

However, if Benfica is going to make Cordova the first Mexican to play at the club since Raul Jimenez, it is said it will have to fight off interest from Sevilla and Manchester United. Cordova has three goals in 11 league matches this season and impressed in Mexico's non-FIFA friendly win against Trinidad and Tobago earlier this month.

Salcedo on Marseille's list

Olympique Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas is looking for defensive help this winter and may have personally contacted Tigres center back Carlos Salcedo, according to various reports .

With OM's defense hurting, the 26-year-old Mexico international may be an attractive option giving his proven European success with Eintracht Frankfurt and Fiorentina and his versatility in playing center back or either fullback slot. Salcedo's Tigres teammate Andre-Pierre Gignac is an OM legend.

Guardado set for MLS move in 2020

Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado will move to Major League Soccer in 2020, according to TUDN .

While various MLS teams are interested, according to the report, it's the Chicago Fire who would have the first right of refusal. Talks already are underway with Real Betis.

Peralta considering retirement

Chivas forward Oribe Peralta is considering ending his career after the Apertura, according to Record .

The former America and Santos Laguna player is one of the most successful Mexican forwards in the last decade but with his last start coming on Aug. 28 and no goals to his name this season, the 35-year-old is considering hanging up his boots.

Gullit seeking Liga MX return