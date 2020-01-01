Life in Morocco not as easy as everyone thinks - Wydad Casablanca's Madondo

The forward has managed just two starts since his January and has now explained the challenges he has encountered

Ugandan and Wydad Casablanca striker Joel Madondo has explained how tough it has been in Morocco since his January transfer move.

Madondo admits he sometimes suffers from homesickness but says his background in boarding schools gives him energy and confidence to soldier on.

“Life in Morocco is not easy as everyone thinks,” Madondo is quoted by Football256 as saying.

More teams

“Despite the good facilities, there are a lot of challenges from food, language, homesickness amongst others but if you have ever been in a boarding school then you can cope up.

“Of course, eventually you get used to it, and given my background of boarding school during my school days in Uganda, I am coping with the situation.”

The forward has only enjoyed two starts under former head coach Sebastien Desabre.

Desabre, a former Uganda national team head coach, was replaced by Spaniard Juan Garrido in February.

“Yes, I have not yet played in any match under coach [Juan] Garrido, but I am trying to get used to him,” said the former Busoga United star.

“But the positive is the relationship we have set up with him, and I believe with my hard work, I will get my chance to play.”

Whenever Madondo scores, he has his own unique way of celebrating goals where he would remove one of his boots and place it on his ear. He has now revealed why he does so.

“Usually before games, I inform my mother and tell her that am going to score,” said Madondo.

“So, when I do score, I take off one of my boots and put it on my ear as a notification to her that I have done the job which motivates me to keep working hard and always hungry for goals.”

The 22-year-old striker also added his voice to the coronavirus outbreak crisis, which has seen football activities around the world brought to a halt.

Article continues below

“The coronavirus is real and a killer, so, my advice to all my countrymen and the world is please wash hands always no matter how many times and follow precautions from experts but most of all pray much to God,” he concluded.

Wydad top the Moroccan Botola Pro 1 League with 36 points.