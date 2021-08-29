Liberia’s Kamara fires Nigeria warning with Alanyaspor goal

Ahead of his Lone Star debut versus the Super Eagles, the 23-year-old found the net against Cagdas Atan’s men on Saturday

Mohammed Kamara has sent Nigeria a strong warning ahead of next month’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier with a goal as Hatayspor silenced Alanyaspor 5-0 on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old came off the bench to score the Star of the South’s last goal in the entertaining encounter.

Having crumbled 2-1 to Galatasaray last time out, Omer Erdogan’s men welcomed Atan’s team – who crumbled 4-1 to Altay on August 21 – to the Hatay New Stadium as they chased their first win of the season.

They got off to a flying start after taking a fourth-minute lead courtesy of Mali midfielder Adama Traore, who beat goalkeeper Serkan Kirintili from close range.

He then set up Saba Lobzhanidze in the 18th minute as the visitors struggled to impress.

In the goal-laden first half, Hatayspor got their third goal through Ruben Ribeiro after he was teed up by Lobzhanidze.

Despite their commanding lead, Erdogan’s men were not done yet as they continued to probe Alanyaspor’s backline early in the second half.

On the hour mark, it was the turn of Morocco international Ayoub El Kaabi to register his name among the goal scorers with Mame Diouf providing the last pass.

In the 79th minute, Kamara was introduced for Lobzhanidze and he justified his inclusion by netting before the final whistle.

That was his first goal in the 2021-22 campaign after failed attempts versus Galatasaray and Kasimpasa.

After 68 minutes of action, El Kaabi was subbed off for Dylan Saint-Louis, the same time Algeria prospect Mehdi Boudjemaa was brought in for Ruben Ribeiro.

Elsewhere, Ghana’s Isaac Sackey was brought on for Onur Ergun with 11 minutes left on the clock as his compatriot Joseph Akomadi was not considered for selection.

For Alanyaspor, Famara Diedhiou (Senegal) and El Mami Tetah (Mauritania) played no role in the defeat.

Kamara is expected to join the rest of the Liberia squad on Monday as Peter Butler's Lone Star begin their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with a trip to the Teslim Balogun Stadium – where they face Gernot Rohr’s Nigeria on September 3.

Three days later, they welcome Cape Verde to the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Monrovia.