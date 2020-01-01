Lewis Ainebyona: Express FC appoint performance analyst ahead of new season

The Red Eagles have moved to appoint a performance analyst as they gear up for the upcoming campaign

Express FC have appointed Lewis Ainebyona as their new performance analyst ahead of the upcoming Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

“The current football demands call for top personnel in different departments something Express has done with the appointment of performance analyst Lewis Ainebyona,” the club revealed in a statement on their official website.

Speaking after taking up the job, the 25-year-old - who is a graduate of Football studies from Solent University in Southampton, England - has described joining the Red Eagles’ technical team as a dream come true.

“Being a club with history and having existed for all that long showed that there was stability and sustainability. Also getting a chance to work with the coaches who are legends in Ugandan football attracted me to learn from the very best," he said as per the same statement.

“My target to grow in my department, help the team win trophies, participate in the African club competitions, and also strive to be one of the leading football performance analysts in Uganda.”

The Ugandan giants have become the first club in the country to make such an appointment which the CEO Isaac Mwesigwa believes is worthwhile.

“The modern game has evolved and data analysis is key in making informed decisions regarding the performance of the team. I’ve known Lewis for a while and with his enthusiasm and understanding of the game he is a good addition to our club," he said.

Ainebyona also featured for several non-league English sides as a forward like Sway FC in Hampshire, Boujee Pint CF, and Athletico Romsey FC as he pursued his studies.

Performance analysts are tasked with analyzing recorded club matches and providing the technical team with detailed analysis through reports.

The appointment comes just a few days after the club confirmed new signing Enock Walusimbi as the club captain for the 2020-21 campaign.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Red Eagles from Bright Stars and coach Wasswa Bbosa appointed him to lead the team on the pitch.

Walusimbi has already promised to repay the faith bestowed on him to lead the team.

"I got to know just before my afternoon training session on Tuesday. It is an honour and privilege to lead this historic club and I’ll repay the faith entrusted in me," Walusimbi said earlier.

"I know the armband and badge come with a lot of expectations especially from the fans, but I would like to confirm that I, along with my teammates, are ready for the challenge and we are positive we shall bring back the club's past glory."

Walusimbi played a starring role as Bright Stars graced the 2019 Uganda Cup finals but fell in a penalty shootout to Proline FC.