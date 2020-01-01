Lewandowski reaches another goal-scoring milestone with Bundesliga strike in Bayern Munich win

With an equaliser for the Bavarians in their 2-1 win over Wolfsburg, the Polish talisman became the second-quickest player to reach 250 league goals

Robert Lewandowski scored his 250th Bundesliga goal in Bayern Munich's 2-1 win against Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern striker Lewandowski reached the landmark with a header on the stroke of half-time to cancel out Maximilian Philipp's early opener. He then struck early in the second half to earn the Bundesliga champions three points.

The 32-year-old is only the third player in Bundesliga history to reach the landmark after Gerd Muller (365) and Klaus Fischer (268), but he is the first non-German to achieve the feat.

Lewandowski required 332 games to hit the total, making him quicker than Fischer (460) but not as rapid as Bayern great Muller (284).

The Poland international scored his first 74 Bundesliga goals across 131 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, with his 176 for Bayern taking just 201 matches.

Lewandowski appears to prefer the comforts of home, with 150 of his efforts coming on his own patch compared to 100 in away games.

It is not often Lewandowski finds himself on the bench, but in the 37 appearances he has made as a substitute, he has scored 16 goals.

Of his 250 goals, 43 were left-footed, 164 right-footed and 41 headed, with two more scored with other parts of his body. There were 16 scored from outside the box and 234 inside, including 29 penalties.

Lewandowski's landmark effort was his 22nd in 20 Bundesliga games versus Wolfsburg, the most he has netted against any one opponent.

The centre forward started his senior career in his native Poland with Znicz Pruszkow in 2006 before progressing to Lech Pozman two years later.

Lewandowski was snapped up by Borussia Dortmund in 2010 and immediately helping the club to wn back-to-back Bundesliga titles in his debut campaign and the following season.

He also spearheaded the Black and Yellows to the 2011-12 DFB Pokal Cup and to the 2012-13 Champions League final - which they lost 2-1 to Bayern.

After helping Dortmund to compete against Bayern for four seasons, Lewandowski made the move to Germany's biggest club in 2014, where he has remained for the past seven seasons.

He has won the Bundesliga in every season he has played for Bayern, and finally lifted the Champions League last campaign when the Bavarians defeated PSG.