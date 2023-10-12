Good news for Xavi! Robert Lewandowski offers Barcelona hope he could recover from ankle injury in time for El Clasico

Robert Lewandowski has provided an update on his physical condition and a rough timeline of when he could play again for Barcelona.

Lewandowski still unsure about Clasico return

Plays down gravity of injury

But will only return when 100%

WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski picked up an ankle injury during the Catalans' match against Porto in the second matchday of the Champions League and was ruled out of action. The striker was questioned in an interview if he would be ready for El Clasico on October 28 and said that although his recovery is progressing well, he won't make a comeback until he is fully ready.

WHAT THEY SAID: "From Wednesday to Friday I rested. I’ve been working and rehabilitating since Friday," he told SportoweFakty. "This is the most important time for my ankle to rest. There will be more to say next week, but it’s looking better than many people thought.

"There is no return date. It all depends on how the leg reacts. Real Madrid? If I’m not fit, I won’t force myself to play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi will be eager to have Lewandowski available as he's Barca's top scorer again this season with five La Liga goals in eight matches. The striker is one of a host of players on Barca's injured list currently along with Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will next be in action after the international break when they take on Athletic Club on October 21.