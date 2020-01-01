Lewandowski & Neuer to miss Bayern's Champions League clash with Atletico, confirms Flick

The German champions will be without a prized duo when they continue the defence of their European crown at Wanda Metropolitano

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer will both miss Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Bayern will travel to Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night safe in the knowledge that they have already qualified for the last 16 as Group A winners.

The reigning European champions opened the defence of their title by beating Atletico 4-0 at Allianz Arena, before beating Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in Russia and Red Bull Salzburg 6-2 in Austria.

Flick's men also picked up a 3-1 win over Salzburg at home to book their place in the knockout stages, giving their head coach the chance to ring the changes for Tuesday's trip to Spain.

The German head coach has revealed that Bayern's top scorer Lewandowski has been left out of his latest squad along with first-choice goalkeeper Neuer and in-form midfielder Leon Goretzka, while Corentin Tolisso is still not quite ready to return after recovering from a muscle injury.

"I can confirm that Neuer, Lewandowski and Goretzka will not travel to Madrid. Tolisso, also, will not be there," Flick told a pre-match press conference.

"Apart from that, all players except for the long-term injuries Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich are there."

Asked if he trusts a makeshift team to get a positive result against Atletico, the 55-year-old manager responded: "We trust the whole squad. We look forward to the game. You have the best defence and the second-best offence.

"Plus a coach who has worked outstandingly over the last few years. He's taken the team again to another level. It's a great pleasure to play there."

Bayern head into their latest European outing fresh from a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday.

That result ensured that Bayern remain top of the Bundesliga standings on 22 points, two ahead of RB Leipzig and three clear of third-place Bayer Leverkusen.

After their meeting with Atletico, Bayern will look ahead to Leipzig's arrival at the Allianz on Saturday - a fixture which comes four days before they wrap up their Champions League group-stage campaign at home to Lokomotiv Moscow.