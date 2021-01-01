Lewandowski makes Bundesliga history with goal 41 in Bayern Munich's title-winning campaign

The prolific Polish striker has edged above Gerd Muller on a notable chart after finding the target again in a meeting with Augsburg

Robert Lewandowski has made Bundesliga history after hitting his 41st goal of the season in Bayern Munich's final day showdown with Augsburg.

The prolific Polish striker matched the efforts of Gerd Muller last weekend when registering his 40th effort of another stunning campaign.

He has now raised that bar higher than anyone before him, with the 32-year-old maintaining remarkable standards in record-breaking style.

How did Lewandowski make history?

Bayern took to the field against Augsburg with a ninth successive title triumph wrapped up , meaning that they could relax and express themselves.

The only surprise was that it took so long for Lewandowski to make his historic contribution.

His big moment arrived in the 90th minute, with a typically composed finish seeing him re-write the history books.

Bayern were already 4-2 in front by that stage, with outgoing coach Hansi Flick getting the perfect send off.

Lewandowski's strike, his 48th of the season in all competitions, saw him edge above the mark set by Bayern legend Muller back in 1971-72.

With the final kick of the season.



Forty-one Bundesliga goals.



You cannot write a better script. pic.twitter.com/ZFS5V2R1pt — 🏆CHAMPIONS🏆 (@FCBayernEN) May 22, 2021

Lewandowski's record-setting season

Lewandowski recorded a personal-best return of 55 efforts in 2019-20, as Bayern swept to treble glory in domestic and continental competition.

He wasted little time in trying to chase down that haul, with his account opened in an 8-0 demolition of Schalke on the opening weekend.

The Poland international then hit all four goals in a 4-3 win over Hertha Berlin on October 4 and grabbed a hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt later that month.

He found the target in nine successive Bundesliga games between December 12 and January 30, with a serious purple patch hit.

Article continues below

Another has been enjoyed since February 15, with Lewandowski finding the back of the net in his last 14 outings for club and country - with that run including three more hat-tricks.

He is already assured of a place among the Bayern greats, with his latest exploits only serving to further cement that standing.

Further reading