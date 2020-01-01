Lewandowski dominates voting to win Bundesliga's Player of the Season award

The Polish striker has been in career-best form as his club secured more domestic success this campaign

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga's Player of the Season award.

It has been some campaign for one of European football's most feared marksmen and he became the first player to score in 11 consecutive Bundesliga matches earlier this term.

Lewandowski has scored against each of the teams currently playing in Germany's top flight, having netted against Fortuna Dusseldorf for the first time on matchday 29.

Having chalked up 33 league goals this term, Lewandowski is a shoo-in to be the Bundesliga's top scorer for the fourth time in five seasons.

The cherry on top of a record-breaking season @lewy_official is our #BundesligaPOTS ! pic.twitter.com/sn099N39HR — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) June 26, 2020

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was second, with Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen third for an award decided by fan votes and experts.

Timo Werner, Amine Harit, Erling Haaland and Serge Gnabry were also in the running for the prize, for which Lewandowski received a whopping 50 per cent of the vote.

Bayern wrapped up an eighth straight league title this month and can still win a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble.

While Lewandowski has arguably been in career-best form, he declared earlier this month that he is yet to hit his peak at the age of 31.

"I am not yet in the best period of my career. Soon (I'll be). But all of these are just numbers," he told France Football.

"I am confident that the best moment of my career will come quickly. I know this is not my last contract. I want to play longer and stay in shape.

"I have all the time in front of me to think about the future, but I feel really good. I'm going to celebrate my 32th birthday next August, but that doesn't mean that I feel this age.

"For me, it doesn't matter in terms of everything I do, my involvement in and outside of football. What I want is not just staying on top for the next two or three years, I’m looking at the longer term.

"I don't even think about the Ballon d'Or, even if, in my life, I believe that anything is possible."