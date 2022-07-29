The Poland star denies that rumours of Haaland's arrival at the Allianz Arena prompted him to leave

Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has hit out at the German giants for the way they handled his summer transfer to Barcelona. According to the forward, Bayern fabricated "bullsh*t" claims over the terms of his exit which he hotly contests.

Lewandowski, 33, brought to a close eight years at the Allianz Arena when he sealed a €50 million (£42m/$50m) switch to Barca, drawing criticisms of both the player and his new club from the reigning Bundesliga champions.

What did Lewa say about Bayern claims?

"[My exit] had nothing to do with Erling [Haaland]," Lewandowski fired to ESPN when asked about reports that the Norwegian's links with Bayern had prompted him to seek a new club.

"I am the guy who even if something's not good for me -- truth is more important. I don't want to speak about what happened exactly. But if the question is if the decision to move was because of him, no, I didn't see the problem if he joined Bayern Munich.

"But some kind of people doesn't say to me the truth, say something different. And for me it was always important to be clear, to stay true, and maybe for a few people that was the problem. And in the end I know that something doesn't work well with my person as well and I knew that, OK I see and I feel that maybe it's a good time to move out of Bayern Munich and join Barcelona.

"I had a very good relationship with my teammates, with the staff, with the coach, and these are all things I'm going to miss because I spent a beautiful time there. And we were not only friends from the pitch but also something more. But in the end this chapter is over and I open a new chapter in my life and a new chapter in my career.

"So I feel that I'm in the right position, right place. So everything that's happened in the last maybe few weeks before I left Bayern Munich, that was also of course a lot of politics. The club tried to find an argument why they can sell me to another club because before it was difficult to explain maybe to the fans. And I had to accept that even though it was a lot of bullsh*t, a lot of sh*t said about me. Not true, but in the end I knew that the fans, even in this period, still support me a lot."