The 34-year-old Super Eagle has signed a one-year deal at Loftus Road after two successful seasons at Ibrox

EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the acquisition of defender Leon Balogun, formerly of Scottish giants Rangers.

The 34-year-old Super Eagle has linked up with head coach Mick Beale, whom he worked with at Ibrox, after penning a one-year contract at Loftus Road.

"Defender Leon Balogun has joined QPR," the club confirmed on their official website.

"The free agent has agreed a one-year deal at Loftus Road following his departure from Glasgow Rangers at the end of last season."

Speaking after penning the deal, Balogun explained his excitement at linking up with Beale once again.

“It is a big relief to know I can get back to action and I am looking forward to it,” Balogun told the same portal in his first interview.

“We have been speaking for some weeks so I am happy we got it done.

“The manager is one of the main factors for me. When he left Rangers I messaged him and said in terms of a football brain he is one of the best I have worked with.

“He is obsessed with football and what I always admire about him is the way he treated the players, and the way he got ideas into your mind.

“I am more than delighted to work with him again and to be part of this project here, and hopefully leave a great mark.”

On his fitness level having played for Rangers at the end of last season, Balogun said: “I have managed to keep myself fit. I haven’t been able to have team training so that is what I will try to catch up with as quickly as possible.

“The foundation of my fitness is there so it really shouldn’t take me long.”

Meanwhile, Beale revealed he has always wanted to sign the Super Eagle, who became the sixth signing for QPR this summer.

“I am delighted with this one – I have been chasing him all summer,” Beale said.

“He had a lot of offers so it is great we have been able to get him. He comes here on the back of two years at Rangers.

"He was absolutely fantastic in the season we won the league and last season he made 37 appearances in the team that won the Scottish Cup and reached the Europa League Final.

“He has got huge amounts of experience, has played in the Premier League and Bundesliga as well and I am delighted now with the strength we have defensively.”

Balogun made 65 appearances for Rangers and helped them capture title number 55 in the 2020-21 campaign. Last season, he netted two goals in Europe as the Gers reached the Europa League final in Seville.