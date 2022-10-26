Leon Balogun: Ex-Rangers defender reveals how clubs rejected him because of age before QPR switch

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has discussed how his age hindered a quick transfer move before he finally signed for EFL Championship side QPR.

Balogun scored his first goal for QPR against Wigan

He signed for QPR after leaving Rangers

The Super Eagle has managed eight league appearances

WHAT HAPPENED? The 34-year-old Balogun left Rangers after his contract expired in June. He had served the Gers for two seasons.

However, his search for a new team took time before he finally landed at Loftus Road on August 22 as a free agent on a one-year deal.

The Super Eagle has opened up on why it took him long to get a new club.

WHAT DID BALOGUN SAY? “It was a long summer,” Balogun said as quoted by Football League World," adding: “I stayed up in Glasgow the whole time just trying to stay fit and not to lose my mind, but it was very, very challenging. I can’t lie.

“That’s the game nowadays. They see a certain number, which is the age, and they are like ‘nah’.

“That’s what I had to deal with loads in the beginning, which obviously made it even more challenging because I know what I’m still capable of. It was just a matter of who is out there that believes in it?

“When QPR really had a go at me, I was like ‘right, let’s get this over the line. Let me reunite with Mick [ex-Rangers coach Michael Beale] and see if we can be as successful as possible’.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The experienced defender scored his first goal for QPR in a 2-1 victory against Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Balogun, who last season played 21 league games for Rangers, has so far managed eight league appearances for the Hoops.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? After his impressive display against Wigan, he will hope to earn another start when QPR travel to face Birmingham City at St. Andrew's on Friday.