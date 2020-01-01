'He could be a good choice if I got a red card' - Leno backs Arsenal team-mate Aubameyang to shine in goal

The German star revealed that the forward could replace him in nets if needed, while also reflecting on his brightest moment in a Gunners shirt

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno says that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the Gunners' outfield player who would be best in goal in case of emergency.

Leno has been with Arsenal since 2018 after making the move to the Emirates from Bayer Leverkusen. He's gone on to lock down a role as the club's No 1, making 66 appearances for the club across all competitions during his two seasons in London.

Over the years, there have been a number of notable incidents that have forced outfield players in goal, with the most memorable recent incident being Kyle Walker's spell in goal against Atalanta in a Champions League game back in November.

Should a similar incident arise for Arsenal, Leno backed Aubameyang to be the outfield player most well-equipped to don the goalkeeping gloves.

"I think it's Auba," Leno said during a Reddit Ask Me Anything. "I don't really know about his quality as a goalkeeper - I don't know who could be the best - but I saw that many times Auba would make some good saves after training in free-kick challenges.



"He was flying very well. I was very impressed and he could be a good choice if I got a red card and we made three changes already.



"If I wasn't a goalkeeper, I would play as a centre back. First of all, I don't like running! At centre back, you don't run as much as anyone else. I also like to challenge, to tackle and I think that this position suits me because I'm a bit taller like a defender."

The German has started every one of the club's Premier League games this season with the Gunners ninth in the league, but the goalkeeper says that his brightest moment in an Arsenal shirt came last season when he made a stunning double save against rivals Tottenham

"This is difficult to say," he said. "I have some special moments like the day I signed. In this moment I felt very proud to join Arsenal.



"I think also the double save against Tottenham. Saves are always special but in this big game, making this save and then hearing the fans screaming my name.

"One or two days after it was my birthday and my friends came over. They were in the middle of the fans when they went crazy and took a video of it to show me.



"Then also, the first time the fans were screaming my name. It felt like when I really arrived, when the fans accepted me, my performance and my personality. These are the top moments."