'Leipzig clash is a test of character' - Man Utd don't need to take 'silly risks' in Champions League decider, says Solskjaer

The Norwegian is hopeful his players will make "good decisions" as the Red Devils seek to book a place in the round of 16

Manchester United don't need to take "silly risks" against RB Leipzig, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who says the Champions League decider is a "test of character".

United are sitting top of Group H on nine points after five fixtures, having recorded comfortable home wins over Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir while also earning an impressive victory over Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes.

However, Solskjaer's men still have work to do after a 2-1 defeat away to Istanbul on matchday three and a 3-1 reversal against PSG last week, with a trip Red Bull Arena up next on Tuesday night .

The Red Devils must avoid defeat against Leipzig to book a place in the round of 16, with PSG now favourites to win the group heading into their final fixture against Istanbul in France.

United thrashed last year's semi-finalists 5-0 at Old Trafford, and Solskjaer thinks another win over Julian Nagelsmann's side would serve as proof of how much his team have progressed over the past year.

Asked if he is relishing the prospect of a do-or-die encounter in Germany, the Norwegian head coach told MUTV : “Definitely. That’s what the Champions League should be – and is – about. It’s a test of character, a test of how far we’ve come.

"Football is all about performing when it matters and it’s one of those tests. We’ve got to the last game. We’ve done really well to get there and, of course, we need a point.

"We want to go there and put our authority on the game and hopefully win.”

Solskjaer insists United will be going for all three points against Leipzig despite only needing one, but has warned his players not to allow complacency to creep in.

“It’s in your mind, of course it is. We know we don’t have to take silly risks. You just have to make good decisions," he said.

"The mindset has to be to go out there and try to win the game, in a way that is sensible. That’s what we’ll do.”

The Red Devils boss added on the challenge Leipzig will pose: “They’ve got good players, a good team and the way they’ve risen up the ranks has been impressive.

"It is all about Man Utd and how we perform. When we are at our best, I think any side will struggle against us.”