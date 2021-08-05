Leicester defender Fofana confirms he broke his leg against Villarreal & is set for lengthy absence

The centre-back was stretchered off in the Foxes' 3-2 victory over the Europa League holders and faces a long period on the sidelines

Wesley Fofana has confirmed that he suffered a broken leg in Leicester City's pre-season win over Villarreal, with the Frenchman admitting that he does not know when he will return.

The centre-back was stretchered off with what was later confirmed as a fibula fracture during Brendan Rodgers' side's 3-2 win over the Europa League holders at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

Now, the defender has taken to social media to thank well-wishers for their support while vowing to return even stronger after what is set be a lengthy absence.

"Hello guys, many thanks for all your messages," Fofana wrote in a post on Instagram , complete with a picture of him smiling on a medical bed.

"It is a bad day today, but I am [at] a tremendous club with a wonderful medical team. I will give you news as [...] soon as I have a final diagnosis.

"We already know that I have a fibula fracture. I will come [back] soon and stronger; do not worry."

The blow of losing the 20-year-old - signed last year from Saint-Etienne and a key member of the Foxes squad that claimed FA Cup glory last term at Wembley - presents further problems for Rodgers with the new season looming.

With veteran Jonny Evans likely to miss the start of the campaign too - alongside Wes Morgan's retirement and Christian Fuchs' exit - it is set to spark a feverish pursuit of new defensive options at the King Power Stadium.

With the FA Community Shield against Manchester City looming this weekend, there will be little time to bring in fresh faces before the season curtain-raiser - but Leicester will be hopeful of bolstering their ranks before the transfer window shuts.

