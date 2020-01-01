Leicester City’s Ndidi set to miss Manchester City clash - Rodgers

The Nigeria international is still out of action owing to a knee injury and is expected to be out of the showdown against the Citizens

Wilfred Ndidi will miss out on Leicester City’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The Nigeria international has been on the sidelines owing to a knee injury that ruled him out of the games against Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And ahead of Saturday’s English top-flight cracker at King Power Stadium, manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed the ex-Genk man will not be rushed into action.

More teams

"Wilf won’t be available for the weekend," Rodgers told the club website.

"He’s still in a process to try and get fit so we’ll see how he is next week. I’m not sure.

Article continues below

"He's doing work inside, but you then have to progress that to outside and then when he can join the team. It's another intensity to join the team and then to play.

"We just want to make sure he's right because he's such an important player for us. It's about the long term too. There’s no timeline on it. We’ll see how he progresses."

Leicester are third in the Premier League log with 50 points – four points behind second-placed Manchester City.