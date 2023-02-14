AC Milan vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Spurs in the Champions League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan take on Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash at the San Siro Stadium on Tuesday.

Milan were on a seven-match winless run in all competitions before beating Torino 1-0 in Serie A last week. It was a much-needed win for Stefano Pioli's side ahead of their crucial Champions League knockout tie.

After beating Manchester City, Tottenham suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

AC Milan vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Tottenham Date: February 14, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8:00pm GMT (February 14), 1:30am IST (February 15) Venue: San Siro Stadium

How to watch AC Milan vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Paramount+.

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and can be streamed on the BT Sport app and website in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Sony Sports network has the rights to show the Champions League, with streaming on Sony Liv.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport app/website India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony Liv

AC Milan team news & squad

Pioli will miss the services of goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Ismael Bennacer while Fikayo Tomori is back in the squad following a short spell on the sidelines.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also back from his prolonged injury layoff but it is unlikely that he will feature in the matchday squad.

Olivier Giroud, who scored the winner against Torino last week, is expected to lead the line.

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Calabria, Krunic, Tonali, Hernandez; Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante Defenders Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Thiaw, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Florenzi Midfielders Tonali, Bakayoko, Pobega, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli Forwards Giroud, Rebic, Leao, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback

Tottenham team news & squad

Hugo Lloris is ruled out for six to eight weeks due to a knee injury the Frenchman suffered in the Man City win.

Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur face lengthy layoffs after injuries while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended for the clash.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Sarr, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane