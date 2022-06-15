Leicester City’s Daka to construct a hospital in hometown Kafue

The 23-year-old Chipolopolo has already reached out to the City’s Mayor to facilitate land where the facility will be built

Zambia international Patson Daka has pledged to build a state of the art hospital in his home town Kafue.

According to Kafue Mayor Buumba Malambo, the 23-year-old, who currently turns out for Leicester City in the Premier League, called and requested her office to facilitate land where the new facility can be constructed.

“Am back in the office to work for the people of Kafue, I will be working three hours a day for now, and getting back has started on a very good note, I received a call from our Kafue-born football superstar Patson [Daka] requesting my office to facilitate for a piece of land in Kafue estates or nearest the area he was born from where he will build his dream hospital as a way to give back to Kafue the land that birthed him,” Malambo confirmed on social media.

“Like me, Patson [Daka] is passionate about health, especially Maternal Health. This is great news, especially for our people in Kafue C7, who have no clinic. My office through Kafue Town Council will make sure that this project is a success.

“Thank you Daka for remembering where you come from, that is one of the biggest life secrets.”

The gesture from Daka to give back to the community has elicited a positive reaction among Zambians, who took to Malambo’s page to welcome the initiative as per the few posts below.

“Wow!! Beautiful son of the soil, we thank God for you,” said Dannykayamusic while Loretta J Harrison said: “May we never forget the places we come from, what an amazing gesture this is. May God bless him trifold.”

Tumwangu Kops Sims likened Daka to Senegal and Liverpool winger Sadio Mane, who also has a similar initiative in his native country. “Wow, this is amazing… super proud of you Daka. Just like Senegal’s Mane, we too will boast about you. Blessings.”

Felix Pj Mwananduba wrote: “This is great. Congratulation Patson [Daka] and may you excel in your profession," while Emmanuel Mupwaya said: “Wonderful. May our good Lord continue blessing you our son. Hon. Buumba thank you for facilitating the land.

“God bless you too our hard-working Mayor.”

Coming through the youth system, Daka played for local club Kafue Celtic, who sent him on loan to Nchanga Rangers and Power Dynamos. and in January 2017, he joined Red Bull Salzburg’s reserve team Liefering in Austria, and was then made part of the first team in summer 2017.

He helped Salzburg win four Austrian Bundesliga titles and three Austrian Cups. He then joined Leicester in the summer of 2021 and went ahead to score five top-flight goals from 23 matches in his debut season.