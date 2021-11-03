Leicester City's Daka: I carry the hopes of 18 million Zambians

Leicester City striker Patson Daka has stated he carries the hopes of the whole of Zambia on his shoulders in the Premier League.

Daka who joined the Foxes from RB Salzburg in June, became the first Zambian player to score in the English top-flight after he opened his goal account against Manchester United on October 16.

His exploits in England have not gone unnoticed, with messages of support from the people and even Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema.

The 23-year-old said he is inspired by the support he is getting from his compatriots in Africa.

"The President has been so supportive, he messages me and everyone is striving for their dream,” Daka said in a press conference, as per Leicester Mercury.

“It's a huge motivation for me, because I know I carry the hopes of 18 million Zambians. Even though I'm here, I'm doing it for them."

Daka moved to Leicester City for a reported £23 million fee and he claims he is not under pressure to justify the price tag.

“I don’t have to prove anything to anyone,” he added. “The club knew what they were coming for. I am doing what they wanted from me. What the club expect from me, and if I’m giving them what I’m meant to be doing, I’m happy."

Leicester City will face Victor Moses’ Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday and the Zambia international is aware of the visitors' focus on him.

He scored all four goals as the Foxes came from behind to defeat the Russians 4-3 two weeks ago.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to it. We just need to do our very best and take our chances. Every game is important,” Daka said.

“We cannot afford to lose any game. Our fans have huge expectations for us. It’s a very big moment for us as a club. We need to make sure we give our best.

“Definitely. I’m sure their focus and attention is on me, but it’s also a great opportunity for other players in the team. If they focus on me, there will be space for others and we have lots of other good players who can hurt them.”