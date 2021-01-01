Leeds United's Ayling beats Bissouma and Ndidi to top tackler prize

The Englishman ended the 2020-21 campaign at the summit of the top tackler chart ahead of the Mali and Nigeria internationals

Leeds United’s Luke Ayling has finished the 2020-21 Premier League season as the top tackler ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi.

While Ayling made 108 successful tackles, Bissouma finished in second place with four tackles less.

Denmark international and Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg occupy third spot with 98 tackles to his credit.

For the Nigeria international – who finished next to Aaron Wan-Bissaka last term – he placed fourth with 96 tackles.

The Englishman was on parade from start to finish in Sunday’s 3-1 triumph over West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road.

Although Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites finished in ninth place having accrued 59 points from 38 games, the 29-year-old would have something to cheer about following his awe-inspiring performance for the West Yorkshire based outfit in the just-concluded season.

Since Ndidi’s move from Belgian top-flight side Genk, the Super Eagle has been outstanding for Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes in the English elite division.

In his first season, the 24-year-old topped the tacklers’ chart with 138 successes and in the process was named as Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season.

He repeated that feat the following season after garnering 144 tackles ahead of Idrissa Gueye (143) and Wan-Bissaka (128) – making history by becoming the first player to lead the top of tackle charts for two consecutive seasons.

In the 2019-20 campaign, the midfielder finished next to Manchester United’s Wan-Bissaka, while his Leicester City teammate Ricardo Pereira finished in third place.

Sadly, his team will not participate in next season’s Champions League following their 4-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at the King Power.

As a consolation, the reigning English FA Cup winners will feature in the Europa League alongside David Moyes’ West Ham United who occupy sixth spot.

For 24-year-old Bissouma, he featured in 36 league games for the Seagulls with a goal to his credit – a strike he got in his side’s 4-2 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on October 3, 2020.

However, Graham Potter’s team finished in 16th position after amassing 41 points.