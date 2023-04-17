Leeds United vs Liverpool: Lineups and LIVE updates

After a scintillating draw at Anfield, Liverpool travel to a treasured hunting ground as they face Leeds United at Elland Road

Just hovering over the relegation spot in the Premier League table, Leeds United will need to win their remaining set of matches if they don’t stay afloat this season. Javi Gracia’s men have had a below-par campaign with just 7 wins all season and their performance against Crystal Palace last week was an example of that.

Patrick Bamford’s opener mid-way through the first half was the only source of happiness for the fans at Elland Road as Roy Hodgson’s men created havoc against the Whites beating them by a scoreline of 5-1.

Despite last week’s heartbreak, Leeds United have lost just 2 games in their previous 5 matches and with Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, and Southampton all dropping points during the weekend, the team have the perfect opportunity to leapfrog over West Ham United.

A week after salvaging a crucial draw against league leaders Arsenal at home, Liverpool continues their hunt for a spectacular finish to the season as they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United. Jurgen Klopp’s men came back from 2 goals down to equalise the scoreline in a thriller episode played out at Anfield.

The Reds looked the more dominant side in the second half of the game and could have snatched a victory if Mo Salah converted his penalty.

Even after a shambolic domestic season, Liverpool could take pride in their performance against the Gunners as they look to secure a Europa League spot with a top-4 finish looking out of sight.

Despite last week’s valiant display in their backyard, the Reds are riding on a winless streak in their previous 5 matches pushing them down to the 8th spot in the league standings.

And with just 3 wins on the road in the campaign, Jurgen Klopp would be vying to add another to his name at a stadium they haven’t lost an encounter in more than two decades.

Leeds United vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups

Leeds United XI (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Nissen, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra; Rodrigo

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Leeds United vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's next three fixtures

The Reds host Nottingham Forest on the 22nd of April at Anfield next before travelling to the London Stadium to cross swords with West Ham United on the 27th of April. Liverpool return to Anfield on the 30th of April when they face rivals Tottenham Hotspurs.